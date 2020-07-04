YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.59.

A number of analysts have commented on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,546. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. YY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $99.35.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that YY will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of YY by 3,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of YY by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YY by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of YY by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

