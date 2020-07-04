Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.26. Ingersoll-Rand posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock worth $766,685,750 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 358.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

