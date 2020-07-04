Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.02. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 242.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 693,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after buying an additional 547,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,228,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after buying an additional 391,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Insperity by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. 404,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit