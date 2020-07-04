Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.02. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 242.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 693,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after buying an additional 547,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,228,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after buying an additional 391,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Insperity by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. 404,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

