Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post sales of $90.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $79.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $373.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.30 million to $376.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $399.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPNS. BidaskClub cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,964 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $27.55. 185,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.