Zacks: Analysts Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce sales of $68.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $63.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $316.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $324.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $356.48 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.08 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,377,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,173 shares of company stock worth $1,920,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

