Zacks: Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. 1,415,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.