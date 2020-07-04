Zacks: Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

