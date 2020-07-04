Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.08. ePlus posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $10,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,908,000 after buying an additional 94,438 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $5,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 81,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,514.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 42,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,616. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

