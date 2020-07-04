Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to Announce $3.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will report $3.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59. Restoration Hardware reported earnings per share of $3.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $12.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Shares of RH stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,918. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

