$106.20 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will post $106.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.50 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $121.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $479.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.27 million to $480.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $466.71 million, with estimates ranging from $447.92 million to $485.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $190,387.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $819,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,001 shares of company stock worth $897,452 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,010,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 106,005 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,876,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 609,704 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 194,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 937,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 515,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,159. The company has a market capitalization of $541.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

