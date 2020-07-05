$191.30 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post $191.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.20 million and the highest is $239.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $167.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $964.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $941.18 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 16,542,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,278,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $468.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.87. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

