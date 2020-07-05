360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QFIN. TheStreet cut shares of 360 Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.40 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of QFIN opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. 360 Finance has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Equities analysts forecast that 360 Finance will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

