$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will report sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the highest is $5.04 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $21.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $22.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 3,412,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42. Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

