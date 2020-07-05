$63.57 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post $63.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.60 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $166.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $451.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.60 million to $508.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $582.20 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $602.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 102,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 668,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 361,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

