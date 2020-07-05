$79.63 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $79.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. Inseego reported sales of $55.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $299.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $301.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $356.81 million, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $358.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

INSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inseego in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,847.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,803 shares of company stock valued at $363,827. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 495,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1,219.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 440,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 255,781 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

