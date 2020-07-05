Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Releases Q2 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) updated its second quarter 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18.

AEGN stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $493.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEGN. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aegion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

