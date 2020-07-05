Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Releases Q2 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) updated its second quarter 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18.
AEGN stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $493.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.29.
Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
