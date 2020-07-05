Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $231,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

