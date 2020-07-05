Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $231,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit