Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.80 Million

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.80 Million

Jul 5th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $383.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $383.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $420.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 530,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,242. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

