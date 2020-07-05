Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Brokerages predict that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce $56.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.40 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $67.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $247.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.50 million to $253.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $288.38 million, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $294.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock remained flat at $$3.81 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 576,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $299.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.