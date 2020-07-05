Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.47. 885,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,032. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

