Analysts Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will report $277.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.18 million to $278.30 million. RealPage posted sales of $244.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RealPage.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 98,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,241,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.42. 401,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,933. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.