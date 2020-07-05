Analysts Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.86 Million

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will report $277.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.18 million to $278.30 million. RealPage posted sales of $244.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 98,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,241,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.42. 401,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,933. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit