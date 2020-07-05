Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $24.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.20 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $46.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $78.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.22 million to $78.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.20 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $92.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 17.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 370,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.49. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $41,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 90,250 shares of company stock worth $185,151. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.