Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $44.33

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 336,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.