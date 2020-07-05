Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $44.33

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
