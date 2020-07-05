BidaskClub Downgrades Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,098 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

