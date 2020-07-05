BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised Universal Display from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.