Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $556,466.25

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $556,466.25 and $3,593.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00560628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00099315 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00073059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001647 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

