Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Cap Reaches $299,873.59

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $299,873.59 and $61.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053940 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

