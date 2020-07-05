Brokerages Expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) to post $60,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Matinas Biopharma reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full-year sales of $190,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $190,000.00, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matinas Biopharma.

Get Matinas Biopharma alerts:

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTNB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,792. Matinas Biopharma has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.49.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas Biopharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.