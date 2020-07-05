Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.00 Million

Analysts expect that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report sales of $37.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. Camtek posted sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $143.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $143.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $156.55 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $158.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 14.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $486.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

