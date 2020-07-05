Canaccord Genuity Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $438.19.

NFLX stock opened at $476.89 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $492.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.63. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

