Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $148.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.75.
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52.
In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after buying an additional 633,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after buying an additional 490,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
