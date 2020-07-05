Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $148.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.75.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after buying an additional 633,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after buying an additional 490,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.