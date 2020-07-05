Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $153.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.75.

CHDN stock opened at $132.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968 over the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after buying an additional 633,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

