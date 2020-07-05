Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $16,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,806 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 623.6% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,013,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 873,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

