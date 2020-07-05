Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

DB opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,623,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,443 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,845,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $519,094,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

