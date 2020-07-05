Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.