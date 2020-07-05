Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
