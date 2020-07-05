Dollar General Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by an average of 876.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

