Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will post sales of $564.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.36 million to $630.10 million. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $781.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 391,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $11,067,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 81.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter.

ELAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 2,467,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

