Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $233.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $665.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.