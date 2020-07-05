FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $177.00 Price Target at BofA Securities

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by BofA Securities from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BofA Securities currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.08.

FDX stock opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 327,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,190.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

