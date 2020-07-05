FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $176.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.08.

FDX stock opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

