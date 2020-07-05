FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $176.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.08.

FDX stock opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit