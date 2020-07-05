FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $179.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $153.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $10,618,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.