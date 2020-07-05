Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
FPH opened at A$28.74 ($19.68) on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a twelve month low of A$14.00 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of A$31.47 ($21.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
