Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

FPH opened at A$28.74 ($19.68) on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a twelve month low of A$14.00 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of A$31.47 ($21.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

