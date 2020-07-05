G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

