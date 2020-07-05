GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $13.77 and $7.50. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $30,662.49 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00457666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003412 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

