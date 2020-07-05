John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “John Bean has withdrawn full-year 2020 guidance on account of the COVID-19 uncertainty. FoodTech end markets have experienced steep declines in demand in food service, including restaurants. However, demand for packaged food, meat and staples in retail remained strong. The segment is facing supply chain and logistics challenges. With the airlines industry hit hard by COVID-19 crisis, AeroTech segment’s results will be down. The company’s cost control measures will help sustain margins. The estimates for the company's current quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately. It also has a positive record of earnings surprise in the trailing four quarters. Going forward, it will gain on acquisitions, investment in innovative products and restructuring plan that will help improve effectiveness and productivity across business.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of JBT opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.37. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

