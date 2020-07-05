John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of JW.B stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

