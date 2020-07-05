JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $84.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RARE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $522,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,154.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $203,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.