Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MINI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of MINI stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 20th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 126.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 275,872 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

