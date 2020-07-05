Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Get Myokardia alerts:

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,583. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,798 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 769,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,182,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.