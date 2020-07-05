PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised PACCAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.07.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41.
In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,080,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,003,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
