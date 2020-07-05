PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised PACCAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.07.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,080,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,003,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.